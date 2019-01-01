A Non-Profit Art Blog Supporting Immigrant Rights

Stories from drivers & passengers of Uber, Lyft and Taxis, illustrated by artists from all over the world

Deepak: Seattle, WA

"Of course she did. She loved me."

Aleksey: Santa Monica, CA.

"She loves him. Maybe, if I help him, she'll love me too.”

Alejandro: Atlanta, GA

Joaquim: Salinas, CA.

"My friend got shot in front of me.…"

Ivan: New York, NY

"Why go back to Ukraine?? There’s…Skype!""

Margarita: San Diego, CA.

"He was shouting so loud he drowned out my Rhianna..."

Rasool: Portland, OR

"I'm from Iraq. It's not that bad. We're not all bad people."

Mobeen: Albuquerque, NM

"But it’s not real, when you don’t OWN something…"

Illustrated by Alexandra Burda

Disability

"Today, my driver was deaf, and mute."

Lisa Ong: Singapore.

"She cries when she doesn’t understand her homework..."

Miguel, Deported: Guadalajara, Mexico

"He was always in a hurry."

Humit: Istanbul, Turkey

"It's my home. I don't know. Wouldn't you stay?"

Illustrated by Paula Vrinceanu

Hayaan: Seattle, Washington

"I miss driving!"

Ethel: San Diego, CA.

“You have to sing it like you mean it”

Illustrated by Loraine Yow

Tears of Terror

"She raised her hands to surrender."

Illustrated by Paula Vrinceanu

Naonka: Los Angeles, CA.

“The KKK called me a 'Porch Monkey' on their website."

Emal from Afghanistan: Austin, Texas

"I'm not going to hide where I'm from."

Salma: Long Beach, California

“She’s too old; her hands shake too much.”

Siraj: Denver, Colorado

“Buddy, did we go to high school together?”

Illustrated by Alexandra Burda

Janak: Redwood City, CA

"I'm from the plains. The plains of Nepal."

Sketch of Manuel: Atlanta, GA by Annie Haines

Manuel: Atlanta, Georgia

“He tried to kill me, and I hugged him.”

Illustrated by Cintia Troitiño

Rahiman: Phoenix, Arizona

“I don’t want our children to have to move to Mars or wherever!”

Illustration of Trnovo by Nina Rupena

Kemal and Nina: Trnovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina

“Why Trnovo?”

Illustrated by Iris Hopp

Music of Lyft – SF Bay Area, CA.

"All songs are about the same things, after all..."

Illustrated by Courtney Zell

Sandra: Fort Lauderdale, FL

"I came at those steaks with a blowtorch!"

Illustrated by Iris Hopp

Aurora: San Diego, California

"I'm gonna teach her how to love..."

Andrei: Copenhagen, Denmark

“I love Denmark. This is a great country!”

Fathi: Paris, France

"We have a new baby. I can't just strike for days and days."

Daniel and Me: Singapore

"No one there now..."

Samuel: Chicago, Illinois

“I deliver pizza sometimes now too.”

Julián: Los Angeles, California

“I don’t trust anyone.”

Muhammad: New York, New York

"I think she's going to be a doctor."

Fayeda: Marina del Rey, CA

"He's my son. I will raise him, not her."

Fayzan: Paris, France

"Je suis zen. Tout à fait zen."

Illustrated by Iris Hopp

Julio: Miami, Florida

“Hip Hop saved me.”

Illustrated by Loraine Yow

A Lyft Love Poem

"I saw you, and I knew. And I think, you knew too."

