A Non-Profit Art Blog Supporting Immigrant RightsStories from drivers & passengers of Uber, Lyft and Taxis, illustrated by artists from all over the world RUF in the News! Deepak: Seattle, WA"Of course she did. She loved me." Aleksey: Santa Monica, CA."She loves him. Maybe, if I help him, she'll love me too.” Alejandro: Atlanta, GA"Of course she did. She loved me." Joaquim: Salinas, CA."My friend got shot in front of me.…" Ivan: New York, NY"Why go back to Ukraine?? There’s…Skype!"" Margarita: San Diego, CA."He was shouting so loud he drowned out my Rhianna..." Rasool: Portland, OR"I'm from Iraq. It's not that bad. We're not all bad people." Mobeen: Albuquerque, NM"But it’s not real, when you don’t OWN something…" Disability"Today, my driver was deaf, and mute." Lisa Ong: Singapore."She cries when she doesn’t understand her homework..." Miguel, Deported: Guadalajara, Mexico"He was always in a hurry." Humit: Istanbul, Turkey"It's my home. I don't know. Wouldn't you stay?" Hayaan: Seattle, Washington"I miss driving!" Ethel: San Diego, CA.“You have to sing it like you mean it” Tears of Terror"She raised her hands to surrender." Naonka: Los Angeles, CA.“The KKK called me a 'Porch Monkey' on their website." Emal from Afghanistan: Austin, Texas"I'm not going to hide where I'm from." Salma: Long Beach, California“She’s too old; her hands shake too much.” Siraj: Denver, Colorado“Buddy, did we go to high school together?” Janak: Redwood City, CA"I'm from the plains. The plains of Nepal." Manuel: Atlanta, Georgia“He tried to kill me, and I hugged him.” Rahiman: Phoenix, Arizona“I don’t want our children to have to move to Mars or wherever!” Kemal and Nina: Trnovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina“Why Trnovo?” Music of Lyft – SF Bay Area, CA."All songs are about the same things, after all..." Sandra: Fort Lauderdale, FL"I came at those steaks with a blowtorch!" Aurora: San Diego, California"I'm gonna teach her how to love..." Andrei: Copenhagen, Denmark“I love Denmark. This is a great country!” Fathi: Paris, France"We have a new baby. I can't just strike for days and days." Daniel and Me: Singapore"No one there now..." Samuel: Chicago, Illinois“I deliver pizza sometimes now too.” Julián: Los Angeles, California“I don’t trust anyone.” Muhammad: New York, New York"I think she's going to be a doctor." Fayeda: Marina del Rey, CA"He's my son. I will raise him, not her." Fayzan: Paris, France"Je suis zen. Tout à fait zen." Julio: Miami, Florida“Hip Hop saved me.” A Lyft Love Poem"I saw you, and I knew. And I think, you knew too." Previous stories April 2019 March 2019 February 2019 November 2018 September 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 November 2017 October 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016